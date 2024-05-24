CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Attic M365 FREE vs OpenPhish

Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Attic M365 FREE
OpenPhish
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Anti-Phishing
Anti-Phishing
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Startup, SMB
Company Information
Company
Attic Security
Headquarters
Zevenbergen, Noord-Brabant, Netherlands
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Phishing
Email Security
Microsoft
Office 365
Authentication
Real Time Monitoring
Threat Prevention
Threat Detection
Browser Security
Cybersecurity
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Attic M365 FREE

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories

OpenPhish

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

User Reviews

Attic M365 FREE vs OpenPhish: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Attic M365 FREE and OpenPhish for your anti-phishing needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Attic M365 FREE: Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages

OpenPhish: OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Attic M365 FREE vs OpenPhish?

Attic M365 FREE, OpenPhish are all Anti-Phishing solutions. Attic M365 FREE Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages. OpenPhish OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various bran. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Attic M365 FREE vs OpenPhish?

The choice between Attic M365 FREE vs OpenPhish depends on your specific requirements. Attic M365 FREE is a commercial solution, while OpenPhish is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Attic M365 FREE vs OpenPhish?

Attic M365 FREE is Commercial, OpenPhish is Free. OpenPhish offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Attic M365 FREE a good alternative to OpenPhish?

Yes, Attic M365 FREE can be considered as an alternative to OpenPhish for Anti-Phishing needs. Both tools offer Anti-Phishing capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Attic M365 FREE and OpenPhish be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Attic M365 FREE and OpenPhish might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Anti-Phishing tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

