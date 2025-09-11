Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Attic M365 FREE is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Attic Security. Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Havoc Shield. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best anti-phishing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams protecting Microsoft 365 will benefit most from Attic M365 FREE because it stops AiTM phishing attacks that bypass MFA, the attack class traditional email filters miss entirely. The tool deploys in five minutes with no payment required, making it immediately useful for resource-constrained teams, and its real-time detection of fake login pages covers both NIST PR.AA and DE.CM functions simultaneously. Skip this if your organization needs protection beyond Microsoft 365 or runs a heterogeneous SaaS stack; Attic is deliberately focused on one platform and one threat vector.
Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security
Startup and small teams without dedicated security staff should choose Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security for its zero-permission submission model; you forward suspicious emails and get a verdict back without granting inbox access or deploying agents. The forward-based workflow means deployment takes minutes instead of weeks, and results arrive within minutes, which matters when your team is answering to one person wearing five hats. Skip this if you need real-time inbox integration or automated remediation; Havoc Shield is a lightweight triage tool, not a replacement for mail gateway filtering.
Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages
Email scanning service that analyzes forwarded suspicious emails for threats.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Attic M365 FREE vs Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security for your anti-phishing needs.
Attic M365 FREE: Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages..
Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security: Email scanning service that analyzes forwarded suspicious emails for threats. built by Havoc Shield. Core capabilities include Sender identity verification, Link/URL scanning, Email attachment scanning..
Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attic M365 FREE differentiates with Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages. Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security differentiates with Sender identity verification, Link/URL scanning, Email attachment scanning.
Attic M365 FREE is developed by Attic Security. Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security is developed by Havoc Shield. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attic M365 FREE and Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security serve similar Anti-Phishing use cases: both are Anti-Phishing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox