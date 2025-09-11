Attic M365 FREE: Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages..

Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security: Email scanning service that analyzes forwarded suspicious emails for threats. built by Havoc Shield. Core capabilities include Sender identity verification, Link/URL scanning, Email attachment scanning..

Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.