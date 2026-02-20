Attestiv Deepfake Detection for HR: Detects deepfake media in HR workflows to prevent identity fraud. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for video and media submitted in HR processes, AI-generated content identification, Identity fraud prevention in remote hiring workflows..

Sensity AI: Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis. built by Sensity. Core capabilities include Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.