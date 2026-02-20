Attestiv Analysis Starter Service: Entry-level media authenticity analysis service for deepfake detection. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Digital media authenticity analysis, Deepfake and synthetic content detection, Tampered image and video identification..

DeepTrust Security: Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls. built by DeepTrust. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.