Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..

Binary Edge: A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.