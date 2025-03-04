Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs Attaxion for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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