Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AttackSurfaceMapper is a free external attack surface management tool. Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Lean security teams and pentesters who need fast, automated reconnaissance without vendor lock-in should start with AttackSurfaceMapper; it's free and does surface enumeration work that usually requires expensive EASM platforms. The 1,403 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its core recon capabilities. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring, alerting, and remediation workflows tied to discovered assets; AttackSurfaceMapper maps the terrain but doesn't watch it.
Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AttackSurfaceMapper vs Cylana EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
AttackSurfaceMapper: Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces..
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AttackSurfaceMapper is open-source with 1,403 GitHub stars. Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AttackSurfaceMapper and Cylana EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery, Reconnaissance. Key differences: AttackSurfaceMapper is Free while Cylana EASM is Commercial, AttackSurfaceMapper is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox