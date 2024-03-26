Lean security teams and pentesters who need fast, automated reconnaissance without vendor lock-in should start with AttackSurfaceMapper; it's free and does surface enumeration work that usually requires expensive EASM platforms. The 1,403 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its core recon capabilities. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring, alerting, and remediation workflows tied to discovered assets; AttackSurfaceMapper maps the terrain but doesn't watch it.

crawley

Security teams building custom reconnaissance workflows or integrating web discovery into existing automation pipelines should start with Crawley; it's free, written in Go for speed, and handles multiple protocols and authentication methods that most off-the-shelf crawlers require workarounds to support. The 308 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and real-world use rather than enterprise polish. Skip this if you need a GUI, managed hosting, or out-of-the-box reporting; Crawley is deliberately a building block, not a finished product.