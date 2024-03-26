Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AttackSurfaceMapper is a free external attack surface management tool. crawley is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Lean security teams and pentesters who need fast, automated reconnaissance without vendor lock-in should start with AttackSurfaceMapper; it's free and does surface enumeration work that usually requires expensive EASM platforms. The 1,403 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its core recon capabilities. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring, alerting, and remediation workflows tied to discovered assets; AttackSurfaceMapper maps the terrain but doesn't watch it.
Security teams building custom reconnaissance workflows or integrating web discovery into existing automation pipelines should start with Crawley; it's free, written in Go for speed, and handles multiple protocols and authentication methods that most off-the-shelf crawlers require workarounds to support. The 308 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and real-world use rather than enterprise polish. Skip this if you need a GUI, managed hosting, or out-of-the-box reporting; Crawley is deliberately a building block, not a finished product.
Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.
A Go-based web crawler that supports multiple protocols and authentication methods for systematic web resource discovery and collection.
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Common questions about comparing AttackSurfaceMapper vs crawley for your external attack surface management needs.
AttackSurfaceMapper: Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces..
crawley: A Go-based web crawler that supports multiple protocols and authentication methods for systematic web resource discovery and collection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AttackSurfaceMapper is open-source with 1,403 GitHub stars. crawley is open-source with 308 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AttackSurfaceMapper and crawley serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery, Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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