Startup security teams building threat models from scratch should use AttackRuleMap to connect MITRE ATT&CK techniques directly to testable atomic actions, compressing what usually takes weeks of manual mapping into hours. The tool is free and cloud-deployed, removing budget and infrastructure friction at the stage where most startups can't afford a dedicated threat modeling platform. Skip this if your team needs automated detection rules or response playbooks; AttackRuleMap is a planning and validation tool, not an operational security control.

MITRE ATT&CK®

Security teams building threat models, detection rules, or red team playbooks should use MITRE ATT&CK as their taxonomy; it's the reference framework that makes threat intelligence actually actionable instead of abstract. The framework powers detection logic at organizations from startups to Fortune 500, and its 200+ tactics and techniques map cleanly to NIST CSF 2.0 Detect and Respond functions. Skip this if your team treats threat modeling as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational practice, or if you need a tool that also does risk quantification or vulnerability prioritization.