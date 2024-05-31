AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation: Continuous security control validation platform using adversary emulation. built by AttackIQ. Core capabilities include Continuous automated security control validation, MITRE ATT&CK-aligned adversary emulation, Production-safe attack simulation..

Prelude Security Control Validation: Continuous security control validation platform testing EDR against adversary TTPs. built by Prelude Security. Core capabilities include Continuous security control validation against adversary tactics and techniques, Automated test building and launching targeting EDR response, Real-time visualization of security policies against relevant threats..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.