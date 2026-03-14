Armadin AI Cybersecurity Platform: Autonomous AI platform that simulates multi-phase attack campaigns to find kill chains. built by Armadin. Core capabilities include Autonomous multi-phase attack campaign execution (Reconnaissance, Adaptive Scouting, Precision Strike), AI-driven adaptive probing that learns from each attempt in real time, Kill chain validation tied to specific objectives (domain compromise, ransomware, data exfiltration, etc.)..

Prelude Security Control Validation: Continuous security control validation platform testing EDR against adversary TTPs. built by Prelude Security. Core capabilities include Continuous security control validation against adversary tactics and techniques, Automated test building and launching targeting EDR response, Real-time visualization of security policies against relevant threats..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.