Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AttackerKB is a free threat intel platforms tool. GreyNoise Block is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by GreyNoise, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing patch cadences and vulnerability triage will find AttackerKB's real-time feed of actively exploited vulnerabilities invaluable for prioritization; it cuts through noise by surfacing only threats with proof-of-concept code or active campaigns in the wild. The free pricing removes budget friction for teams that need daily intel but lack dedicated threat intelligence headcount. Skip this if your organization relies on vulnerability management platforms for exploit correlation; AttackerKB is a lightweight intelligence layer, not a replacement for Qualys or Tenable integration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in firewall and WAF alerts will cut noise by 60-70% with GreyNoise Block, since it separates actual threats from the background radiation of internet scanners. The platform's global deception network feeds real-time IP reputation data directly into your blocklists, and API integration with firewalls and SOAR platforms means you're acting on intelligence within minutes, not days. The tradeoff is clear: GreyNoise Block excels at continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis but won't replace your incident response toolkit or handle post-breach forensics, so teams expecting one platform to cover detection through remediation should look elsewhere.
A platform providing an activity feed on exploited vulnerabilities.
Real-time threat intel platform detecting malicious scanning & exploitation
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Common questions about comparing AttackerKB vs GreyNoise Block for your threat intel platforms needs.
AttackerKB: A platform providing an activity feed on exploited vulnerabilities..
GreyNoise Block: Real-time threat intel platform detecting malicious scanning & exploitation. built by GreyNoise, Inc.. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of malicious scanning and exploitation activity, Global deception network (honeypots) for threat collection, Configurable query-based blocklists..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AttackerKB and GreyNoise Block serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Vulnerability Exploitation. Key differences: AttackerKB is Free while GreyNoise Block is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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