Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. GreyNoise Block is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by GreyNoise, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in firewall and WAF alerts will cut noise by 60-70% with GreyNoise Block, since it separates actual threats from the background radiation of internet scanners. The platform's global deception network feeds real-time IP reputation data directly into your blocklists, and API integration with firewalls and SOAR platforms means you're acting on intelligence within minutes, not days. The tradeoff is clear: GreyNoise Block excels at continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis but won't replace your incident response toolkit or handle post-breach forensics, so teams expecting one platform to cover detection through remediation should look elsewhere.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Real-time threat intel platform detecting malicious scanning & exploitation
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs GreyNoise Block for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
GreyNoise Block: Real-time threat intel platform detecting malicious scanning & exploitation. built by GreyNoise, Inc.. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of malicious scanning and exploitation activity, Global deception network (honeypots) for threat collection, Configurable query-based blocklists..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. GreyNoise Block differentiates with Real-time detection of malicious scanning and exploitation activity, Global deception network (honeypots) for threat collection, Configurable query-based blocklists.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. GreyNoise Block is developed by GreyNoise, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and GreyNoise Block serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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