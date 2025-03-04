Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.

GreyNoise Block

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in firewall and WAF alerts will cut noise by 60-70% with GreyNoise Block, since it separates actual threats from the background radiation of internet scanners. The platform's global deception network feeds real-time IP reputation data directly into your blocklists, and API integration with firewalls and SOAR platforms means you're acting on intelligence within minutes, not days. The tradeoff is clear: GreyNoise Block excels at continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis but won't replace your incident response toolkit or handle post-breach forensics, so teams expecting one platform to cover detection through remediation should look elsewhere.