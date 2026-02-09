Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting..

Blackpoint CompassOne: Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users. built by Blackpoint Cyber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.