Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Liongard. Blackpoint CompassOne is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Blackpoint Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise financial services teams need Liongard's Attack Surface Management for the 18-month configuration timeline, which catches drift and misconfigurations competitors miss by comparing assets against historical baselines rather than just current state. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM through automated discovery and continuous monitoring, giving compliance teams audit evidence that actually holds up in financial exams. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or remediation orchestration; Liongard finds what exists and tracks how it changes, not what's broken about it.
Security teams under constant asset sprawl from remote work and cloud migration will get the most from Blackpoint CompassOne because it actually maps relationships between your inventory items instead of just listing them. The platform ingests data from multiple sources into one searchable index and flags high-risk assets in real time, which matters when your SOC is drowning in disconnected tools. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflow automation built in; CompassOne identifies the problem but leaves patching orchestration to your existing ticketing system.
Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery
Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users
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Common questions about comparing Attack Surface Management vs Blackpoint CompassOne for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting..
Blackpoint CompassOne: Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users. built by Blackpoint Cyber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting. Blackpoint CompassOne differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources.
Attack Surface Management is developed by Liongard. Blackpoint CompassOne is developed by Blackpoint Cyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attack Surface Management and Blackpoint CompassOne serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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