Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF is a commercial detection engineering tool by Atomicorp. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by DBAPP Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF
Startups and SMBs already running Apache or Nginx need Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF because it delivers OWASP Top 10 coverage without forcing a platform swap or managed WAF licensing costs. The ruleset gets monthly updates for emerging CVEs and integrates directly into existing ModSecurity deployments, meaning faster deployment than rip-and-replace alternatives. Skip this if your stack is IIS-heavy or you need API-specific protections beyond the core SQL injection and XSS defenses; the rule coverage prioritizes web application attacks over API attack surfaces.
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting distributed web applications across multiple regions will find DAS Web Application Firewall's machine learning-based threat detection and transparent proxy deployment modes solve the real problem: stopping OWASP Top 10 attacks without forcing application redesigns. The dual-protocol support (IPv4 and IPv6) plus centralized management across deployments means you're not managing separate WAF instances per region. Skip this if your primary concern is API-specific threats rather than traditional web application attacks, or if you need deep behavioral analytics on legitimate traffic; DAS prioritizes blocking over forensic instrumentation.
ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks.
WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks
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Common questions about comparing Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF vs DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall for your detection engineering needs.
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF: ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks. built by Atomicorp. Core capabilities include Real-time web application attack detection and blocking, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Regular rule updates for emerging threats and CVEs..
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks. built by DBAPP Security. Core capabilities include Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF differentiates with Real-time web application attack detection and blocking, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Regular rule updates for emerging threats and CVEs. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall differentiates with Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis.
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF is developed by Atomicorp. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall is developed by DBAPP Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF and DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both cover SQL Injection, WAF, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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