ATG Managed Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Advanced Technology Group. Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will find ATG Managed Email Security's value in its 100% antivirus SLA and straightforward anti-spam, anti-phishing stack that doesn't require constant tuning. The service covers NIST PR.DS and PR.PS through encryption and malware sandboxing, with optional HIPAA compliance for regulated workloads. Skip this if you need advanced threat hunting or post-breach response capabilities; ATG prioritizes prevention and monitoring over investigation tools, which makes sense for organizations without dedicated threat analysis resources.
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and BEC attacks should run Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security; its dual SEG and API deployment options let you protect Microsoft 365 without ripping out your existing email infrastructure. The platform catches impersonation and polymorphic threats at pre-delivery and post-delivery stages, meaning you're not betting everything on a single choke point. Skip this if you need deep integration with non-Microsoft email systems or demand granular SOAR-style playbooks for incident response; Bitdefender prioritizes detection and containment over post-breach automation.
Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP.
Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection
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Common questions about comparing ATG Managed Email Security vs Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
ATG Managed Email Security: Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Antivirus Protection (100% SLA), Anti-Spam filtering — inbound and outbound (99%+ SLA), Anti-Phishing..
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security: Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Pre-delivery and post-delivery email protection, Secure Email Gateway (SEG) and API-based deployment options, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and impersonation detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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