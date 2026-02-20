Atakama Multifactor Encryption: File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multifactor encryption requiring multiple authentication factors to decrypt files, Data exfiltration prevention through cryptographic file protection..

Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security: AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Entity-aware content analysis with Knowledge Graph, Real-time analysis of human and AI-generated content, Automated content classification and labeling..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.