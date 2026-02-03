Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix Secure AI Agents is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Token Security NHI Automation & Remediation is a commercial non-human identity tool by Token Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Secure AI Agents because non-human identity sprawl is already outpacing your discovery capabilities, and this tool finds what you don't know exists. The Agent Control Plane enforces least-privilege provisioning and detects compromised credentials in real time, covering NIST ID.AM and DE.CM where most teams are blind. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed LLMs or agentic AI in production; you're buying for a problem that doesn't exist yet.
Token Security NHI Automation & Remediation
Security teams managing identity sprawl across Terraform and CloudFormation will get immediate value from Token Security NHI Automation & Remediation because it generates remediation steps directly into IaC instead of leaving fixes as manual tickets. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,from risk assessment through incident mitigation,and its AI-driven playbook routing cuts remediation time from hours to minutes. Skip this if your environment is primarily on-premises or lacks infrastructure-as-code; the automation payoff disappears without that foundation.
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
Automates NHI remediation via playbooks, auto-rotation, and AI-generated fixes.
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Secure AI Agents vs Token Security NHI Automation & Remediation for your non-human identity needs.
Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Token Security NHI Automation & Remediation: Automates NHI remediation via playbooks, auto-rotation, and AI-generated fixes. built by Token Security. Core capabilities include Automated alert routing with prescriptive remediation instructions, IaC artifact identification for identity provisioning, AI-generated remediation steps for Terraform and CloudFormation..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Secure AI Agents differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. Token Security NHI Automation & Remediation differentiates with Automated alert routing with prescriptive remediation instructions, IaC artifact identification for identity provisioning, AI-generated remediation steps for Terraform and CloudFormation.
Astrix Secure AI Agents is developed by Astrix Security. Token Security NHI Automation & Remediation is developed by Token Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Secure AI Agents integrates with AWS, OpenAI, NetSuite, GitHub, Snowflake and 11 more. Token Security NHI Automation & Remediation integrates with SOAR, Cloud Automation solutions, Terraform, CloudFormation, Claude and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astrix Secure AI Agents and Token Security NHI Automation & Remediation serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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