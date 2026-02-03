Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Token Security NHI Automation & Remediation: Automates NHI remediation via playbooks, auto-rotation, and AI-generated fixes. built by Token Security. Core capabilities include Automated alert routing with prescriptive remediation instructions, IaC artifact identification for identity provisioning, AI-generated remediation steps for Terraform and CloudFormation..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.