Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix Secure AI Agents is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Saviynt Identity Cloud is a commercial non-human identity tool by Saviynt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Secure AI Agents because non-human identity sprawl is already outpacing your discovery capabilities, and this tool finds what you don't know exists. The Agent Control Plane enforces least-privilege provisioning and detects compromised credentials in real time, covering NIST ID.AM and DE.CM where most teams are blind. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed LLMs or agentic AI in production; you're buying for a problem that doesn't exist yet.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing sprawling non-human identity estates should evaluate Saviynt Identity Cloud first, especially if service accounts and API credentials have become invisible across your applications. The platform maps NHI discovery and lifecycle events with real-time inventory that actually surfaces what your teams forgot existed, addressing the identity asset management gap most organizations live with. Skip this if you need deep PAM integration or assume your IAM vendor's native NHI controls are sufficient; Saviynt's value erodes quickly in smaller deployments where the inventory problem hasn't yet become a compliance liability.
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
Identity security platform for managing human and non-human identities
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Secure AI Agents vs Saviynt Identity Cloud for your non-human identity needs.
Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Saviynt Identity Cloud: Identity security platform for managing human and non-human identities. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery across applications and environments, Real-time inventory of non-human identities, Identity security posture management..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Secure AI Agents differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. Saviynt Identity Cloud differentiates with Non-human identity discovery across applications and environments, Real-time inventory of non-human identities, Identity security posture management.
Astrix Secure AI Agents is developed by Astrix Security. Saviynt Identity Cloud is developed by Saviynt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Secure AI Agents and Saviynt Identity Cloud serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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