Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Saviynt Identity Cloud: Identity security platform for managing human and non-human identities. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery across applications and environments, Real-time inventory of non-human identities, Identity security posture management..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.