Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..

Token Security NHI Security Posture Management: NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks. built by Token Security. Core capabilities include NHI security posture benchmarking and scoring, Risk prioritization based on blast radius and criticality, Orphaned and dormant identity detection..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.