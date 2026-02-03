Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix IAM ITDR is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Token Security NHI Security Posture Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by Token Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged AI agent and service account sprawl should start with Astrix IAM ITDR, which actually inventories and enforces policy on non-human identities instead of pretending they don't exist. The platform covers the full lifecycle from discovery through decommissioning, with continuous monitoring that catches excessive privileges and anomalous behavior that static CIEM tools miss. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 service accounts or treats AI agent security as a future problem; Astrix solves today's crisis of visibility and control in environments where humans aren't the only identity holders.
Token Security NHI Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity risk alerts will find real value in NHI Security Posture Management's blast radius and criticality scoring, which actually separates signal from noise instead of forcing you to triage everything manually. The platform maps cross-account access and dormant identities across hybrid environments, covering ID.AM and PR.AA gaps that most identity tools leave open. The native AI agent for conversational querying is genuinely useful for non-technical stakeholders asking "who has access to prod," though the tool prioritizes detection and visibility over automated response, so you'll still need playbooks for remediation. Skip this if you need deep behavioral analytics on identity activity; NHI excels at inventory and permission hygiene, not anomaly hunting.
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks
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Common questions about comparing Astrix IAM ITDR vs Token Security NHI Security Posture Management for your non-human identity needs.
Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..
Token Security NHI Security Posture Management: NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks. built by Token Security. Core capabilities include NHI security posture benchmarking and scoring, Risk prioritization based on blast radius and criticality, Orphaned and dormant identity detection..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix IAM ITDR differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs. Token Security NHI Security Posture Management differentiates with NHI security posture benchmarking and scoring, Risk prioritization based on blast radius and criticality, Orphaned and dormant identity detection.
Astrix IAM ITDR is developed by Astrix Security. Token Security NHI Security Posture Management is developed by Token Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix IAM ITDR integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365 and 11 more. Token Security NHI Security Posture Management integrates with Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Cursor. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astrix IAM ITDR and Token Security NHI Security Posture Management serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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