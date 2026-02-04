Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. Token Security NHI Security Posture Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by Token Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
Token Security NHI Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity risk alerts will find real value in NHI Security Posture Management's blast radius and criticality scoring, which actually separates signal from noise instead of forcing you to triage everything manually. The platform maps cross-account access and dormant identities across hybrid environments, covering ID.AM and PR.AA gaps that most identity tools leave open. The native AI agent for conversational querying is genuinely useful for non-technical stakeholders asking "who has access to prod," though the tool prioritizes detection and visibility over automated response, so you'll still need playbooks for remediation. Skip this if you need deep behavioral analytics on identity activity; NHI excels at inventory and permission hygiene, not anomaly hunting.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs Token Security NHI Security Posture Management for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
Token Security NHI Security Posture Management: NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks. built by Token Security. Core capabilities include NHI security posture benchmarking and scoring, Risk prioritization based on blast radius and criticality, Orphaned and dormant identity detection..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. Token Security NHI Security Posture Management differentiates with NHI security posture benchmarking and scoring, Risk prioritization based on blast radius and criticality, Orphaned and dormant identity detection.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. Token Security NHI Security Posture Management is developed by Token Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads integrates with Terraform, Amazon Key Manager, Azure Key Vault, HashiCorp Vault, Crowdstrike Falcon and 4 more. Token Security NHI Security Posture Management integrates with Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Cursor. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and Token Security NHI Security Posture Management serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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