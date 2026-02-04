Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Token Security NHI Security Posture Management: NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks. built by Token Security. Core capabilities include NHI security posture benchmarking and scoring, Risk prioritization based on blast radius and criticality, Orphaned and dormant identity detection..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.