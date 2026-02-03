Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix IAM ITDR is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged AI agent and service account sprawl should start with Astrix IAM ITDR, which actually inventories and enforces policy on non-human identities instead of pretending they don't exist. The platform covers the full lifecycle from discovery through decommissioning, with continuous monitoring that catches excessive privileges and anomalous behavior that static CIEM tools miss. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 service accounts or treats AI agent security as a future problem; Astrix solves today's crisis of visibility and control in environments where humans aren't the only identity holders.
Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams with sprawling service account estates will get the most from Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security because it actually finds what you've lost track of, then enforces policy without ripping out your infrastructure. The automated discovery across AD and cloud environments paired with behavioral baselining addresses the DE.CM and PR.AA gaps that leave most organizations blind to lateral movement through dormant service accounts. Skip this if your environment is small enough that you already know every non-human identity by name, or if you need deep integration with your existing IAM platform rather than overlay detection and policy.
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities.
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Common questions about comparing Astrix IAM ITDR vs Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security for your non-human identity needs.
Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..
Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security: Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of all non-human identities across AD and cloud environments, Behavioral baseline creation for each service account and NHI, Real-time anomaly detection for unusual access patterns and privilege elevation..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix IAM ITDR differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs. Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security differentiates with Automated discovery of all non-human identities across AD and cloud environments, Behavioral baseline creation for each service account and NHI, Real-time anomaly detection for unusual access patterns and privilege elevation.
Astrix IAM ITDR is developed by Astrix Security. Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix IAM ITDR and Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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