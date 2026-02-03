Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..

Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security: Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of all non-human identities across AD and cloud environments, Behavioral baseline creation for each service account and NHI, Real-time anomaly detection for unusual access patterns and privilege elevation..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.