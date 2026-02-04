Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams with sprawling service account estates will get the most from Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security because it actually finds what you've lost track of, then enforces policy without ripping out your infrastructure. The automated discovery across AD and cloud environments paired with behavioral baselining addresses the DE.CM and PR.AA gaps that leave most organizations blind to lateral movement through dormant service accounts. Skip this if your environment is small enough that you already know every non-human identity by name, or if you need deep integration with your existing IAM platform rather than overlay detection and policy.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities.
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security: Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of all non-human identities across AD and cloud environments, Behavioral baseline creation for each service account and NHI, Real-time anomaly detection for unusual access patterns and privilege elevation..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security differentiates with Automated discovery of all non-human identities across AD and cloud environments, Behavioral baseline creation for each service account and NHI, Real-time anomaly detection for unusual access patterns and privilege elevation.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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