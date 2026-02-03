Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix IAM ITDR is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Delinea Identity Threat Protection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Delinea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged AI agent and service account sprawl should start with Astrix IAM ITDR, which actually inventories and enforces policy on non-human identities instead of pretending they don't exist. The platform covers the full lifecycle from discovery through decommissioning, with continuous monitoring that catches excessive privileges and anomalous behavior that static CIEM tools miss. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 service accounts or treats AI agent security as a future problem; Astrix solves today's crisis of visibility and control in environments where humans aren't the only identity holders.
Delinea Identity Threat Protection
Teams managing hybrid identity sprawl across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises systems need Delinea Identity Threat Protection because it actually maps lateral movement risk by visualizing identity access pathways instead of just flagging isolated anomalies. The continuous monitoring and AI-driven impact assessment align directly with NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching account takeovers and MFA attacks that simpler tools miss. Skip this if your environment is purely on-premises Active Directory with minimal SaaS integration; you'll pay for cloud-native capabilities you don't need.
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations.
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Common questions about comparing Astrix IAM ITDR vs Delinea Identity Threat Protection for your non-human identity needs.
Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..
Delinea Identity Threat Protection: Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of all identities and their behaviors, Detection of identity misconfigurations and anomalous behavior, Visualization of identity access pathways across systems..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix IAM ITDR differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs. Delinea Identity Threat Protection differentiates with Continuous monitoring of all identities and their behaviors, Detection of identity misconfigurations and anomalous behavior, Visualization of identity access pathways across systems.
Astrix IAM ITDR is developed by Astrix Security. Delinea Identity Threat Protection is developed by Delinea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix IAM ITDR and Delinea Identity Threat Protection serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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