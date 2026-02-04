Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Delinea Identity Threat Protection: Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of all identities and their behaviors, Detection of identity misconfigurations and anomalous behavior, Visualization of identity access pathways across systems..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.