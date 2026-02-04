Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. Delinea Identity Threat Protection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Delinea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
Delinea Identity Threat Protection
Teams managing hybrid identity sprawl across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises systems need Delinea Identity Threat Protection because it actually maps lateral movement risk by visualizing identity access pathways instead of just flagging isolated anomalies. The continuous monitoring and AI-driven impact assessment align directly with NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching account takeovers and MFA attacks that simpler tools miss. Skip this if your environment is purely on-premises Active Directory with minimal SaaS integration; you'll pay for cloud-native capabilities you don't need.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations.
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs Delinea Identity Threat Protection for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
Delinea Identity Threat Protection: Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of all identities and their behaviors, Detection of identity misconfigurations and anomalous behavior, Visualization of identity access pathways across systems..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. Delinea Identity Threat Protection differentiates with Continuous monitoring of all identities and their behaviors, Detection of identity misconfigurations and anomalous behavior, Visualization of identity access pathways across systems.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. Delinea Identity Threat Protection is developed by Delinea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and Delinea Identity Threat Protection serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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