Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix IAM ITDR is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform is a commercial non-human identity tool by Clutch. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged AI agent and service account sprawl should start with Astrix IAM ITDR, which actually inventories and enforces policy on non-human identities instead of pretending they don't exist. The platform covers the full lifecycle from discovery through decommissioning, with continuous monitoring that catches excessive privileges and anomalous behavior that static CIEM tools miss. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 service accounts or treats AI agent security as a future problem; Astrix solves today's crisis of visibility and control in environments where humans aren't the only identity holders.
Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged service accounts, API keys, and bot credentials across cloud and on-prem will find real value in Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform because it actually discovers what you don't know you have. The platform's automated correlation across SaaS, CI/CD, vaults, and data warehouses addresses the ID.AM and DE.CM gaps most organizations ignore until a compromised service account causes a breach, and its behavioral monitoring catches anomalies that static access policies miss. Skip this if your NHI inventory is already complete and your remediation process doesn't require real-time alerts; you may be overpaying for discovery capabilities you don't need.
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem
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Common questions about comparing Astrix IAM ITDR vs Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform for your non-human identity needs.
Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..
Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform: Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. built by Clutch. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and correlation of non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, code, CI/CD, vaults, RPA, and data warehouses, Contextualized inventory with visualization of NHI relationships and interactions, NHI lifecycle management with governance gap identification..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix IAM ITDR differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs. Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform differentiates with Automated discovery and correlation of non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, code, CI/CD, vaults, RPA, and data warehouses, Contextualized inventory with visualization of NHI relationships and interactions, NHI lifecycle management with governance gap identification.
Astrix IAM ITDR is developed by Astrix Security. Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform is developed by Clutch. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix IAM ITDR and Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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