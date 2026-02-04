Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform is a commercial non-human identity tool by Clutch. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged service accounts, API keys, and bot credentials across cloud and on-prem will find real value in Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform because it actually discovers what you don't know you have. The platform's automated correlation across SaaS, CI/CD, vaults, and data warehouses addresses the ID.AM and DE.CM gaps most organizations ignore until a compromised service account causes a breach, and its behavioral monitoring catches anomalies that static access policies miss. Skip this if your NHI inventory is already complete and your remediation process doesn't require real-time alerts; you may be overpaying for discovery capabilities you don't need.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform: Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. built by Clutch. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and correlation of non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, code, CI/CD, vaults, RPA, and data warehouses, Contextualized inventory with visualization of NHI relationships and interactions, NHI lifecycle management with governance gap identification..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform differentiates with Automated discovery and correlation of non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, code, CI/CD, vaults, RPA, and data warehouses, Contextualized inventory with visualization of NHI relationships and interactions, NHI lifecycle management with governance gap identification.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform is developed by Clutch. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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