Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform: Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. built by Clutch. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and correlation of non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, code, CI/CD, vaults, RPA, and data warehouses, Contextualized inventory with visualization of NHI relationships and interactions, NHI lifecycle management with governance gap identification..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.