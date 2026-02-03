Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Witness Observe: Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level AI application and agent discovery without endpoint clients, Real-time AI conversation capture and analysis, Intent-based classification using machine learning models..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.