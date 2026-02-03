Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Astrix Security. Witness Observe is a commercial ai spm tool by WitnessAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Agentic AI Security to inventory and control non-human identities before they become a backdoor; most security stacks treat agents as black boxes, leaving privilege creep and misconfigurations invisible. The platform's real-time discovery of AI agents and MCP servers paired with just-in-time access controls directly addresses the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps in traditional identity programs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI agents at scale or if you need a single vendor covering both human and non-human identity alongside broader IAM functions; Astrix is purpose-built for agentic risk and won't replace your core identity platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing shadow AI and uncontrolled agent deployment will get immediate value from Witness Observe's network-level discovery, which catches AI applications without requiring endpoint agents across your environment. The platform detects over 4,000 known AI apps and captures real-time conversation data for analysis, giving you asset visibility and continuous monitoring that map directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet identified where AI is actually running; Witness Observe is built for teams past the discovery phase who need runtime protection and policy enforcement.
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Agentic AI Security vs Witness Observe for your agentic ai security needs.
Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Witness Observe: Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level AI application and agent discovery without endpoint clients, Real-time AI conversation capture and analysis, Intent-based classification using machine learning models..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Agentic AI Security differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. Witness Observe differentiates with Network-level AI application and agent discovery without endpoint clients, Real-time AI conversation capture and analysis, Intent-based classification using machine learning models.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is developed by Astrix Security. Witness Observe is developed by WitnessAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Agentic AI Security and Witness Observe serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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