Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Tenet Security Platform: Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation. built by Tenet Security. Core capabilities include Real-time AI agent monitoring via lightweight Guardian Agent sensor, Automated discovery and mapping of AI agents, MCPs, and tool integrations, Agentjacking detection and prevention..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.