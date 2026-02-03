Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Astrix Security. Lasso Agentic ai security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by lasso security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Agentic AI Security to inventory and control non-human identities before they become a backdoor; most security stacks treat agents as black boxes, leaving privilege creep and misconfigurations invisible. The platform's real-time discovery of AI agents and MCP servers paired with just-in-time access controls directly addresses the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps in traditional identity programs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI agents at scale or if you need a single vendor covering both human and non-human identity alongside broader IAM functions; Astrix is purpose-built for agentic risk and won't replace your core identity platform.
Security teams deploying multi-agent AI systems need Lasso Agentic AI Security because it's the only platform that treats AI agents as a continuous attack surface, not a one-time audit problem. The autonomous red-and-blue team loop catches prompt injection and memory poisoning attacks in real time while the open-source MCP gateway gives you actual visibility into agent behavior without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your organization hasn't deployed agents yet or if you're looking for a general LLM guardrail tool; Lasso assumes you're already running AI workforces and need to defend them like infrastructure.
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
Autonomous AI agent security platform for testing, detecting, and defending AI workforces.
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Agentic AI Security vs Lasso Agentic ai security for your ai threat detection needs.
Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Lasso Agentic ai security: Autonomous AI agent security platform for testing, detecting, and defending AI workforces. built by lasso security. Core capabilities include Continuous autonomous red and blue team testing loop for AI agents, Configurable adversarial attack simulations against AI systems, Real-time threat detection and automated remediation..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Agentic AI Security differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. Lasso Agentic ai security differentiates with Continuous autonomous red and blue team testing loop for AI agents, Configurable adversarial attack simulations against AI systems, Real-time threat detection and automated remediation.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is developed by Astrix Security. Lasso Agentic ai security is developed by lasso security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Agentic AI Security integrates with AWS, OpenAI, NetSuite, GitHub, Snowflake and 11 more. Lasso Agentic ai security integrates with GitHub (open-source MCP gateway), MCP (Model Context Protocol). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astrix Agentic AI Security and Lasso Agentic ai security serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Agentic AI Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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