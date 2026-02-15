Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Lasso Agentic ai security: Autonomous AI agent security platform for testing, detecting, and defending AI workforces. built by lasso security. Core capabilities include Continuous autonomous red and blue team testing loop for AI agents, Configurable adversarial attack simulations against AI systems, Real-time threat detection and automated remediation..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.