Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Radware Cloud WAF Service is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Radware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should pick Radware Cloud WAF Service for its AI-driven behavioral analysis, which catches application-layer attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform scores strong on NIST Detect and Continuous Monitoring, meaning you get real-time anomaly detection without the manual tuning overhead of traditional WAF rules. Skip this if you need a single vendor handling network perimeter, DDoS, and application security together; Radware is application-focused and doesn't replace your network WAF strategy.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
A cloud-based web application firewall service that combines traditional WAF capabilities with AI-driven behavioral analysis to protect web applications across hybrid and cloud environments.
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Radware Cloud WAF Service for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Radware Cloud WAF Service: A cloud-based web application firewall service that combines traditional WAF capabilities with AI-driven behavioral analysis to protect web applications across hybrid and cloud environments. built by Radware..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Radware Cloud WAF Service is developed by Radware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and Radware Cloud WAF Service serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Web Security, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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