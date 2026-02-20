Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.

Radware Cloud WAF Service

Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should pick Radware Cloud WAF Service for its AI-driven behavioral analysis, which catches application-layer attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform scores strong on NIST Detect and Continuous Monitoring, meaning you get real-time anomaly detection without the manual tuning overhead of traditional WAF rules. Skip this if you need a single vendor handling network perimeter, DDoS, and application security together; Radware is application-focused and doesn't replace your network WAF strategy.