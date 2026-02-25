Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..

CYE AttackRoute Visualization: Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Attack path visualization from threat sources to business assets, Graph theory-based chokepoint identification, MITRE ATT&CK framework-based threat modeling..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.