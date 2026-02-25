Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Astelia. CYE AttackRoute Visualization is a commercial exposure management tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability lists will find real value in CYE AttackRoute Visualization because it shows which exposures actually matter by tracing live attack paths to your critical assets. The tool covers cloud, IT, OT, and physical environments in a single graph, then identifies the specific chokepoints attackers would need to breach, which means your remediation work hits the threats that can actually reach your business. Skip this if your organization lacks the security maturity to act on findings quickly; attack path visualization only pays off when you have the operational discipline to close the routes that matter most, not just chase every CVE in your environment.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets
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Common questions about comparing Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform vs CYE AttackRoute Visualization for your exposure management needs.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..
CYE AttackRoute Visualization: Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Attack path visualization from threat sources to business assets, Graph theory-based chokepoint identification, MITRE ATT&CK framework-based threat modeling..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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