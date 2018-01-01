Assetnote Exposure Engine: Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring..

ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring, Security misconfiguration scanning..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.