Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThreatMon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unknown external assets will get the most from ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence; its continuous discovery and real-time asset inventory actually surfaces forgotten cloud instances and third-party integrations that traditional vulnerability scanners miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM entirely, meaning you get asset mapping and anomaly detection without separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is internal vulnerability remediation or you need deep integration with existing SIEM platforms; ThreatMon is built for external visibility first, not incident response correlation.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring, Security misconfiguration scanning..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with Automated external asset discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring, Security misconfiguration scanning.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by ThreatMon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox