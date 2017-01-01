Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. SpiderFoot is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Security teams tasked with mapping their external attack surface on a shoestring budget should start with SpiderFoot; its free tier and 16,981 GitHub stars mean you get legitimate OSINT automation without vendor lock-in or seat licensing. The tool excels at reconnaissance and passive data collection, letting small to mid-market teams discover exposed assets and third-party risks they didn't know existed. Skip this if your team needs active vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; SpiderFoot is reconnaissance fuel, not a vulnerability management platform.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs SpiderFoot for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
SpiderFoot: Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. SpiderFoot is open-source with 16,981 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and SpiderFoot serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is Commercial while SpiderFoot is Free, SpiderFoot is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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