Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. Risksurface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Risksurface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under unmanaged external assets will get immediate value from Risksurface's continuous discovery and automated risk ranking; it stops the bleeding of unknown attack surface before vulnerability management even starts. The platform covers asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility across NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC, which means you're not bolting together five different tools to see your own perimeter. Skip this if your organization is still fighting internal visibility problems or lacks the ops bandwidth to act on frequent alerts; Risksurface assumes you want to move fast on external findings.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
SaaS platform for attack surface management and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs Risksurface for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
Risksurface: SaaS platform for attack surface management and vulnerability detection. built by Risksurface. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Vulnerability and risk assessment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool differentiates with Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification. Risksurface differentiates with Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Vulnerability and risk assessment.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Risksurface is developed by Risksurface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and Risksurface serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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