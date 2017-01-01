Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged assets will find Cortex Xpanse's value in its continuous internet-wide scanning of 500 billion ports daily, which surfaces shadow infrastructure and unknown cloud accounts that traditional inventory tools miss. The platform's strength in asset discovery and attribution maps directly to NIST ID.AM compliance, a gap most organizations fail to close. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Xpanse is attack surface management, not incident response, and assumes you have remediation workflows ready to act on what it finds.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse: Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool differentiates with Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox