Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is a commercial external attack surface management tool by NetSPI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that lack visibility into their own external perimeter should start here; NetSPI's human-validated findings eliminate the false positive noise that makes most EASM tools operationally unusable. The vendor's in-house EASM operations team manually confirms discoveries before they hit your queue, which directly addresses the ID.AM and DE.CM functions where most organizations fail. Skip this if you need real-time API integrations with your existing ticketing system or expect the tool to handle remediation orchestration; NetSPI prioritizes discovery accuracy over workflow automation.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM): Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Continuous external asset discovery and mapping, Automated vulnerability and exposure detection, Human validation of findings by EASM operations team..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool differentiates with Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) differentiates with Continuous external asset discovery and mapping, Automated vulnerability and exposure detection, Human validation of findings by EASM operations team.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is developed by NetSPI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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