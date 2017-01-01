Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM): Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Continuous external asset discovery and mapping, Automated vulnerability and exposure detection, Human validation of findings by EASM operations team..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.