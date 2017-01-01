Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

Intruder Discover Attack Surface: Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Subdomain discovery and enumeration, Automatic cloud asset discovery and scanning, Continuous network scanning..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.