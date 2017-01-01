Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. Intruder Discover Attack Surface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intruder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Intruder Discover Attack Surface
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated security infrastructure will find real value in Intruder Discover Attack Surface for closing the visibility gap on cloud-exposed assets. The platform's multi-cloud integration across AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure combined with automatic discovery means you're not manually hunting for forgotten instances or misconfigured buckets. The honest limitation: this tool prioritizes asset discovery and continuous scanning over remediation workflows, so teams expecting built-in fix guidance or deep integration with your existing SOAR should look elsewhere.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs Intruder Discover Attack Surface for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
Intruder Discover Attack Surface: Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Subdomain discovery and enumeration, Automatic cloud asset discovery and scanning, Continuous network scanning..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool differentiates with Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification. Intruder Discover Attack Surface differentiates with Subdomain discovery and enumeration, Automatic cloud asset discovery and scanning, Continuous network scanning.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Intruder Discover Attack Surface is developed by Intruder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and Intruder Discover Attack Surface serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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