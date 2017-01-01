Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery: Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Subdomain and host discovery, IP and port scanning, Connected domain identification..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.