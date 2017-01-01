Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. GitRob is a free secrets detection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Security teams managing GitHub organizations with loose access controls or unknown repositories will find GitRob valuable for the speed of its initial reconnaissance; it maps org structure, identifies service accounts, and surfaces exposed secrets faster than manual audit, and the 6,000-plus GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption by teams doing this work at scale. Skip this if your org has already inventoried all repositories and locked down branch protection policies; GitRob is a discovery tool for the messy middle, not a compliance validator.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs GitRob for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
GitRob: A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. GitRob is open-source with 6,069 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and GitRob serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases. Key differences: Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is Commercial while GitRob is Free, GitRob is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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