Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CybelAngel. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in exposed credentials and forgotten cloud assets will find real value in CybelAngel's daily monitoring of 6 billion data points paired with dedicated analyst support; the dark web credential intelligence catches breaches before attackers weaponize them at scale. The vendor's inclusion of M&A due diligence and third-party risk assessment means you're not bolting on separate tools for those critical workflows. Skip this if your organization needs continuous endpoint detection or internal network visibility; CybelAngel is exclusively external-facing and won't replace your internal monitoring stack.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs CybelAngel Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool differentiates with Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification. CybelAngel Attack Surface Management differentiates with Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is developed by CybelAngel. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and CybelAngel Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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