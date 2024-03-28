Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
assetfinder is a free external attack surface management tool. censys-enumeration is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Reconnaissance teams and pentesters who need fast domain enumeration during scoping phases should use assetfinder; it discovers subdomains through multiple passive sources without needing API keys or authentication, which beats tools that require paid integrations just to start mapping. The 3,393 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect real adoption in the offensive security community where speed and simplicity matter more than UI polish. Skip this if your team expects a graphical interface or wants asset discovery bundled with vulnerability scanning and reporting; assetfinder is deliberately command-line only, built for operators who already know what they're hunting.
Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will extract subdomains faster with censys-enumeration than querying certificate databases manually, since it automates SSL/TLS enumeration across Censys' dataset at zero cost. The 152 GitHub stars signal active use among practitioners who value simplicity over UI polish. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated alerting on new discoveries; this is a one-time enumeration script, not a managed platform that rescans your attack surface on a schedule.
A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities.
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
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Common questions about comparing assetfinder vs censys-enumeration for your external attack surface management needs.
assetfinder: A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities..
censys-enumeration: A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
assetfinder is open-source with 3,393 GitHub stars. censys-enumeration is open-source with 152 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
assetfinder and censys-enumeration serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Enumeration, Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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