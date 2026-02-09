Asset Management: Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization. built by KeyCaliber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping..

Rapid7 Surface Command: Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Internal and external asset inventory, 360-degree attack surface visibility..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.