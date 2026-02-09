Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Asset Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by KeyCaliber. Rapid7 Surface Command is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
MSPs and MSSPs managing sprawling hybrid estates should choose KeyCaliber Asset Management primarily for its automated criticality scoring, which actually separates exploitable assets from noise rather than dumping everything into a triage queue. The platform covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions, meaning you get asset inventory and risk context in the same workflow, not bolted together. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing ITSM tools or expect out-of-the-box reporting for compliance frameworks; KeyCaliber is built for discovery and prioritization first, compliance second.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premise infrastructure should start with Surface Command; its continuous discovery and blast radius analysis actually tells you which exposed assets matter instead of dumping thousands of findings on your backlog. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions within NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset inventory tied directly to risk context rather than separate tools fighting over the same data. Skip this if your attack surface is still mostly on-premises and static; Surface Command's value multiplier is in organizations where assets spawn faster than traditional scans can track them.
Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization
Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Asset Management vs Rapid7 Surface Command for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Asset Management: Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization. built by KeyCaliber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping..
Rapid7 Surface Command: Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Internal and external asset inventory, 360-degree attack surface visibility..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Asset Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping. Rapid7 Surface Command differentiates with Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Internal and external asset inventory, 360-degree attack surface visibility.
Asset Management is developed by KeyCaliber. Rapid7 Surface Command is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Asset Management and Rapid7 Surface Command serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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