Asset Management: Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization. built by KeyCaliber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping..

ditno Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking. built by ditno. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of applications and assets, Real-time inventory updates and change tracking, Detailed asset metadata and dependency mapping..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.