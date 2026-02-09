Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by KeyCaliber. ditno Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ditno. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs and MSSPs managing sprawling hybrid estates should choose KeyCaliber Asset Management primarily for its automated criticality scoring, which actually separates exploitable assets from noise rather than dumping everything into a triage queue. The platform covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions, meaning you get asset inventory and risk context in the same workflow, not bolted together. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing ITSM tools or expect out-of-the-box reporting for compliance frameworks; KeyCaliber is built for discovery and prioritization first, compliance second.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT will benefit most from ditno Asset Inventory's automated discovery paired with CIA-based criticality scoring, which cuts through the noise by flagging what actually matters to your business first. The trust scoring engine that feeds access control recommendations gives you a concrete security posture signal beyond raw vulnerability counts, and real-time dependency mapping prevents the classic mistake of patching an asset without seeing what breaks downstream. Skip this if your organization has a locked-down, fully documented asset estate and mature CMDB; ditno solves the discovery and classification problem, not the enforcement layer.
Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization
IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking.
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Common questions about comparing Asset Management vs ditno Asset Inventory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Asset Management: Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization. built by KeyCaliber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping..
ditno Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking. built by ditno. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of applications and assets, Real-time inventory updates and change tracking, Detailed asset metadata and dependency mapping..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Asset Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping. ditno Asset Inventory differentiates with Automated discovery and cataloging of applications and assets, Real-time inventory updates and change tracking, Detailed asset metadata and dependency mapping.
Asset Management is developed by KeyCaliber. ditno Asset Inventory is developed by ditno. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Asset Management and ditno Asset Inventory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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