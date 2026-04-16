ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..

Asset Management: Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization. built by KeyCaliber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.