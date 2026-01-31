Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by KeyCaliber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged and IoT asset blind spots will get the most from Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine; it tracks 5 billion assets globally and spots behavior anomalies that inventory tools simply miss. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis means you're catching compromised devices in real time, not weeks later during forensics. Skip this if your environment is mostly managed endpoints and you already have mature endpoint detection; Centrix is built for organizations where traditional asset discovery fails.
MSPs and MSSPs managing sprawling hybrid estates should choose KeyCaliber Asset Management primarily for its automated criticality scoring, which actually separates exploitable assets from noise rather than dumping everything into a triage queue. The platform covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions, meaning you get asset inventory and risk context in the same workflow, not bolted together. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing ITSM tools or expect out-of-the-box reporting for compliance frameworks; KeyCaliber is built for discovery and prioritization first, compliance second.
Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally
Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine vs Asset Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..
Asset Management: Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization. built by KeyCaliber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine differentiates with Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment. Asset Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is developed by Armis. Asset Management is developed by KeyCaliber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine and Asset Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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