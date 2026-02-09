Assessment Scan: Automated info security assessment & compliance tool for NIS2 and DORA. built by Nordic Information Control. Core capabilities include Gap analysis for NIS2 and DORA compliance, Policy creation with pre-built templates, Automated scanning of collaboration platforms and file servers..

Oneleet Cybersecurity & Compliance Platform: Automated compliance and security platform for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA. built by Oneleet. Core capabilities include Automated compliance workflows for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA certifications, Continuous security posture monitoring and compliance tracking, Automated evidence collection from integrated technology stacks..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.