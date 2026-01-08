A-LIGN A-SCEND: AI-powered audit management platform for compliance audits and certifications. built by A-LIGN. Core capabilities include AI-powered audit management, Evidence deduplication across audits, Multi-framework evidence mapping..

Assessment Scan: Automated info security assessment & compliance tool for NIS2 and DORA. built by Nordic Information Control. Core capabilities include Gap analysis for NIS2 and DORA compliance, Policy creation with pre-built templates, Automated scanning of collaboration platforms and file servers..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.